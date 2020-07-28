Kenosha Covid Update-Tuesday 7/28/2020

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha reported forty-seven new Covid-19 cases for an updated total of two thousand two hundred ninety two. No new deaths were reported.

Statewide Wisconsin added five hundred ninety cases for a total of forty-nine thousand four hundred seventeen. The positive rate is eight point five percent…down from the recent peak of nine point six and still well below the spike from the middle of the month when the rate jumped above ten percent.

Still the seven day average has climbed significantly from its low in the middle of June. One new death was reported for a death total of eight hundred ninety three.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced yesterday that Wisconsin would be added to the city’s quarantine list later this week.