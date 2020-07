KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha reported one new fatality due to Covid-19 yesterday to increase the total to 51.

The total number of cases stands at 2-thousand-three hundred and three after an increase of 13 on Tuesday.

The rate of new positive cases is 10-percent…that’s down from 15 percent about a week ago.

The seven day moving average dropped as well.