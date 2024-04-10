Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy (KELA) Set to Inaugurate New Facility

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy (KELA) is gearing up for a momentous occasion as it prepares to inaugurate its new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 10th. Located at 2222 63rd Street in the Uptown neighborhood, the academy is poised to become a beacon of hope and opportunity for local students and young adults.

KELA is more than just a building; it’s a transformative initiative dedicated to empowering youth with the skills and resources needed to thrive in college and career pathways. This collaborative effort between the City of Kenosha and various local partners in youth development, education, technology, career development, and workforce preparation is set to make a significant impact on the community.

The academy’s mission is clear: to create a pipeline of local talent for area colleges and future employers while also playing a pivotal role in revitalizing the city’s older neighborhoods. With support from esteemed partners such as Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Herzing University, Gateway Technical College, Jockey International, the Best Buy Foundation™, the Kenosha YMCA, gener8tor, and the Mahone Fund, KELA is well-positioned to achieve its goals.

Although programming has already commenced at KELA, the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony serves as a symbolic moment of celebration for all involved parties. It signifies the culmination of hard work, dedication, and collaboration among the academy’s partners.

The ceremony, scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, promises to be an event filled with excitement and anticipation as the community comes together to witness the official inauguration of this vital educational institution. As KELA embarks on this new chapter, it stands ready to empower and uplift the next generation of leaders in Kenosha and beyond.