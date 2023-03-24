Kenosha Fills Newly Recreated Director of Parks Position

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha has filled the newly recreated position of Director of Parks.

The position had been vacant for some years with its duties filled by other members of the public works department.

The Kenosha Common Council approved the nomination of Katie Elder to the position.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP that she is uniquely qualified for the position.

Alderman Bogdala says the city desired a new director to lead the department during upcoming projects and improvements planned for the Kenosha Parks system.