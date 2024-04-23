Kenosha Man Arrested In Racine Co. On Drug; Fleeing Charges

Racine, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is facing a slew of charges including for drugs after allegedly running from authorities.

31 year old Lamar Hackett was arrested early Monday after a chase and manhunt that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department it began when a deputy pulled Hackett over for speeding on Green Bay Road in Mt. Pleasant.

The deputy smelled marijuana in the vehicle and told Hackett to “hang tight.”

That’s when the chase began.

After first fleeing in his vehicle Hackett ran on foot into a wooded area near South Drive.

He ran through a field, a swamp, and then hid in a tent in the woods before being taken into custody.

He is charged with possession of narcotics, cocaine with intent to deliver, fentanyl with intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana as a repeater.

Hackett is also charged with fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering safety, and resisting arrest.

He’s being held on a probation violation and a cash bail of more than $275,000.