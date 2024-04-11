Kenosha Man Charged After Alleged Connections To Illegal Vehicle Entries

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is facing multiple charges after being arrested for attempted armed robbery.

18 year old Naphron Bennett has reportedly been connected by Kenosha Police to multiple illegal vehicle entries as well as an attempted armed robbery last week.

Police say they have responded to 30 such illegal vehicle entries over the past six weeks.

On April 3rd police responded to a gas station on 75th Street near 14th Avenue after a man reported an attempted robbery at gunpoint before the suspect entered his unlocked vehicle.

Bennett was identified from surveillance footage and was arrested at his home a day later.

Police say Bennett was wearing the same clothes seen on the video.

Bennett is charged with attempted armed robbery as a repeater, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He’s being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a 25-thousand dollars cash bond.