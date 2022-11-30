Kenosha Man Injured in Gas Station Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was injured last night after a shooting at a Kwik Trip in Racine County.

Mt Pleasant Police say they were called to the gas station near Highway 20 and I-94 just before 11 PM after the victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.

Police believe a road rage incident led to the two men pulling into the parking lot and having a verbal altercation.

That’s when the suspect reportedly pulled out a 9mm firearm and fired off about 15 shots.

The 28 year old man suffered gunshot wounds to both his legs but was able to leave and went to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie.

The suspect fled and has not been located.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.