Kenosha Mayor Antaramian Announces Retirement At End of Current Term

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has made it official.

He told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that he is retiring next year at the end of his current term.

Antaramian was first elected as Kenosha’s mayor in 1992 in the wake of Chrysler removing much of its auto manufacturing from the city.

In his decades in office Antaramian oversaw the restructuring of Kenosha’s economy as well as revitalization of the city’s downtown neighborhood.

He says that he wants to give any potential candidates for mayor enough time to launch their campaigns.

The mayoral race will be part of the 2024 Spring General Election. If a primary is necessary that will occur in February.