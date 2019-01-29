Kenosha News Sold to Journal Times Owner

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha News will have a new owner beginning later this week. The newspaper announced yesterday that Lee Enterprises, which owns 300 papers in 20 states, including the Racine Journal Times, will take over the Kenosha News on February 1st. The move ends nearly six decades of ownership by the Brown Family, first under the late Howard Brown and then by his family following his death.

United Communications will also sell the Lake Geneva Regional News, including both the print and digital assets. The Kenosha News celebrates its 125th anniversary this year and has a daily print circulation of about 20-thousand.

Mark Lewis, the current publisher of the Journal Times, will take control as president and publisher of the regional group.