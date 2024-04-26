Former KUSD Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Enticement

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A fired Kenosha Unified teacher has pleaded guilty to child enticement charges.

Nathan Gardner pleaded guilty to child porn charges and charges of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime.

Four other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal accepted in court on Thursday.

Gardner reportedly pretended to be an 18 year old student on social media when contacting a student at Indian Trail where he was a teacher.

Gardner also met with the student and exchanged inappropriate pictures.

Sentencing in the case is set for this summer.