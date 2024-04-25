Police Arrest Two Suspects After Chase

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Two people were arrested after a police chase Wednesday that caused the lockdown of two nearby schools.

The chase began after a vehicle fled from a traffic stop in the 5200 block of 68th Avenue.

Because of the proximity of both Indian Trail High School and Mahone Middle School-police asked that they be locked down temporarily.

Eventually two suspects abandoned the vehicle near Indian Trail.

A man and woman were later arrested at a residence nearby.

The lockdowns at both schools were short lived-lasting less than 10 minutes.