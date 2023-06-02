Kenosha Police Investigate Threats Made Against School

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a hoax threat that was made against a high school.

Police say that students at Tremper High School were on hold in their classrooms while officers swept the school as a precaution.

911 dispatchers apparently received multiple calls from spoofed numbers making the threats.

Shortly after 9:30 AM yesterday the all clear was called and the school day resumed as normal.

Police say that protocols put in place by their department and Kenosha Unified worked as planned and there was never any active threat.

Police say that if the origin of the calls can be determined charges will be aggressively pursued.