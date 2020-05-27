Kenosha, Racine Counties Add Covid-19 Cases; Lack Criteria Requirements

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County reports one thousand ten positive Covid-19 cases, up nine from Monday’s numbers. One new death was reported for a countywide total of 23.

Meanwhile the county is only currently meeting two of its reopening criteria, which sets the phases for Kenosha County’s “Kickstart” guidelines. 95 percent of local hospitals say they can treat all patients without crisis care, and they can test all symptomatic staff members.

However currently there is not a downward trajectory of Covid-like and influenza like cases. There also is not a downward trend of Covid cases among healthcare workers. There are just over 6-thousand negative tests reported.

Racine has one thousand three hundred ninety five positives and more than eighty-three hundred negatives.

Statewide, Wisconsin reports fifteen thousand eight hundred sixty three positives, 15 percent of which needed hospital care. There have been 517 deaths and more than two hundred thousand negative tests statewide.