Kenosha Reports Three Recent Drug Overdose Deaths

By Peter Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is experiencing another string of overdose deaths.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said her office has responded to three cases over the last week, including two on consecutive days.

Authorities are not sure if fentanyl is involved pending testing.

County officials say that they are in the pilot stages of a program aimed at helping survivors of drug overdose.

The Kenosha Overdose Response Initiative -known as KORI-is a partnership between Kenosha County Public Health, Kenosha Fire Department Emergency Medical Services and peer support specialists from Oakwood Clinical Associates.

It’s funded by a grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and is expected to ramp up in the first half of next year.