Kenosha Safety Ordinance Would Require Worker Masks; Offer Incentive For Distancing

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—It’s becoming clearer what will be in a potential Kenosha ordinance meant to govern social distancing in the Coronavirus Pandemic. Following up on some preliminary comments last week, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that he intends to follow Kenosha County’s “Kickstart” guidelines, which were set to be finalized Tuesday. Two of the most prominent issues will pertain to restaurants and bars and include employees wearing masks.

In an effort to make up for lost space due to social distancing, the city may allow establishments to expand outdoor seating.

It’s not clear that the city could require social distancing within a facility, but would offer the expanded outdoor seating as an incentive for the business to follow the Kickstart guidelines.