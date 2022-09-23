Kenosha; SiFi Networks Launch High Speed Internet Project

(Photo caption l to r): Rich Adam, Chief Operating Officer, SiFi Networks, Ed St. Peter, Project Manager City of Kenosha; Mayor John Antaramian, City of Kenosha; Jean Miller, Project Manager, SiFi Networks and Marcus Bowman, Community Relations Manager, SiFi Networks joined together to announce the construction launch of Kenosha FiberCity® today.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Officials from SiFi Networks and the City of Kenosha announced the official construction launch of the Kenosha FiberCity project, which they call a revolutionary fiber optic infrastructure investment.

Once completed it will bring a fast, affordable, and reliable all-fiber Internet network to every home, business, and institution in the city.

The $100 million project, which is being funded privately, will provide access with speeds up to 10 Gbps, among the fastest residential speeds available in the United States.

Construction on the Kenosha FiberCity® project will take approximately three years to complete and will follow a phased construction timeline, neighborhood-by-neighborhood.

CITY OF KENOSHA AND SIFI NETWORKS OFFICIALLY LAUNCH

$100 MILLION KENOSHA FIBERCITY® PROJECT

Milwaukee Region’s First Open Access Fiber Network to Deliver 10 Gpbs,

Among Fastest Speeds in U.S.

Kenosha, WI – (Thursday September 22, 2022) At a press conference this morning, officials from SiFi Networks and the City of Kenosha announced the official construction launch of the Kenosha FiberCity® project, a revolutionary fiberoptic infrastructure investment that will bring a fast, affordable, and reliable all-fiber Internet network to every home, business, and institution in the city. John Antaramian, Mayor, City of Kenosha, Edward St. Peter, Project Manager, City of Kenosha and Marcus Bowman, Community Relations Manager, SiFi Networks explained that the $100 million project, which is being funded privately, will provide access to all of Kenosha’s 40,000 households, businesses and institutions, with speeds up to 10 Gbps, among the fastest residential speeds available in the United States.

Notably, the Kenosha FiberCity® project will be an Open Access network, a successful model in other regions of the U.S. and across Europe. Open Access allows fiber infrastructure to be shared by multiple service providers, whether that be Internet, wireless, or other services, thereby delivering the fastest speeds at the most competitive prices to the consumer. Like all SiFi Networks fiber builds in the U.S., the Kenosha FiberCity® project will be constructed at no cost or risk to taxpayers.

Marcus Bowman, Community Relations Manager, SiFi Networks commented: “Kenosha is a special city with wonderful residents who are ready for modern-day connectivity. SiFi Networks is delighted to make the long-term investment in Kenosha because we see how fiber networks transform communities into hubs of innovation, remote work, better healthcare, and smart city services. With the addition of the FiberCity®, Kenosha will truly become a 21st century city,” he said.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said the city appreciates the opportunity presented by SiFi Networks. “Kenosha residents and businesses will see a great benefit from the Kenosha FiberCity® project, ensuring that affordable, high-speed internet service is available throughout the entire city,” he said.

Construction on the Kenosha FiberCity® project will take approximately three years to complete and will follow a phased construction timeline, neighborhood-by-neighborhood. While harsh winters may slightly alter the timeline, officials remain optimistic that they can deliver a project that the community will love.

“We’ll be working closely with SiFi Networks to ensure a smooth construction process so we can collectively get every address in the city connected over the course of the next few years,” said Ed St. Peter, Project Manager, City of Kenosha.

SiFi Networks’ construction partner, Always Underline (AUI), will build Kenosha FiberCity® citywide enabling every home, business and institution to connect to the high-speed fiber network. Kenosha FiberCity® and AUI will create dozens of new local jobs throughout the two-year buildout and recruitment for the workforce is ongoing. Information on construction and events can be accessed by following Kenosha FiberCity® on social media and by visiting www.kenoshafibercity.com.

