Kenosha Sister Cities to Welcome Guests From Germany This Week

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It’s been long delayed after the 2020 pandemic but the Kenosha Sister Cities association is ready to welcome visitors from Germany back to the community.

Visitors from Wolfenbüttel, Germany are scheduled to arrive tomorrow and visit for about the next week.

The guests are here as part of a program that first started about 50 years ago when the German city requested it become a “sister city” to Kenosha.

The city park along Lake Michigan was named in the German city’s honor.