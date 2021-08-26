Kenosha Unified Board Meeting Rescheduled Virtually For Thursday 8/26/21

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board meeting has been rescheduled for tonight and it will be all virtual. After the meeting was abruptly canceled Tuesday, School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams said that it would be rescheduled in a larger facility for more social distancing.

When the updated meeting information was released, it was revealed that officials opted for the all virtual meeting. That means those who wish to participate in public comments must sign up ahead of time and then be sent a link by the district.

Everyone else can watch on the district’s Youtube channel. The board is set to vote on masking requirements for the upcoming school year, sparking heated public reaction.