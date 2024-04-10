Kenosha Unified School District Seeks Public Input on Naming Planetarium

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District is inviting members of the public to join a special committee tasked with reviewing recommendations for naming the Planetarium located at 3700 Washington Road. The final decision of the committee will be presented to the Board of Education for review and consideration on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Individuals interested in participating on the committee, or those wishing to submit the name of a person or place for consideration, are encouraged to submit a letter of interest no later than Tuesday, April 16. Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Weiss will carefully review all letters of interest and notify selected committee members via email by Thursday, April 18.

The committee will convene for its first meeting on Tuesday, April 23, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Educational Support Center Boardroom located at 3600 52nd St. Should further deliberation be necessary, the committee will reconvene on Tuesday, May 28, during the same time frame.

Individuals submitting names for consideration are urged to adhere to specific criteria outlined by the school district. Buildings must be named after a person or place, with individuals being deceased for at least two years before nomination. Criteria for individuals include historical significance, exemplary service to the community or humanity, outstanding leadership, and exemplary moral character. Places nominated must hold significant importance to the district and/or community.

Preference will be given to local nominees, but consideration may extend to state, national, and international figures. Submissions should include relevant information such as outstanding contributions, historical significance, service to the community or humanity, outstanding leadership, and any other pertinent details.

Letters of interest should include current contact information and be addressed to Georgia Nisich, Educational Support Center, at 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144, postmarked no later than April 16. Alternatively, submissions may be emailed to [email protected] or delivered in person to the Educational Support Center between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.