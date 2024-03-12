Kizer Extradited Back to Kenosha; Held on Bail Jumping Charges
March 12, 2024 12:36PM CDT
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A woman facing homicide charges in Kenosha who fled from authorities is back in Kenosha County.
23 year old Crystul Kizer was in Louisiana last month after allegedly being involved in a domestic disturbance in Milwaukee.
Kizer faces homicide charges in the 2018 death of Randall Volar.
Now four counts of bail jumping have been added to her docket.
A Kenosha Court Commissioner ordered Kizer be held on a $60,000 cash bond.
Her homicide trial is set to get underway in June.
She’s due back in court for a hearing later this week.