KSD Releases List of Arrests, Charges, and Citations From Country Thunder

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has released the list of arrests and citations from Country Thunder.

As we reported here last week, the most serious charges stem the alleged receipt of stolen wristbands by three people.

Theirs are the only felony charges stemming from the weekend.

There were nine arrests for misdemeanors-including receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct and obstructing or resisting an officer 164 county ordinance citations were issued.

The vast majority of those-106-were for underage drinking.

15 were for obstructing/resisting and 9 were for lewd and lascivious behavior.

The Sheriff’s Department says that overall it responded to 433 calls for service during the music festival.