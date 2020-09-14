KUSD Opens School Year Amid Covid-19 Restrictions

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Today is the first day of school for most Kenosha Unified students…whether they are attending class in person or virtually.

The start of the year was delayed by two weeks after the School Board pivoted twice over the summer between going all virtual or offering a hybrid plan.

Elementary School classes will be either all virtual or in-person while Middle and High School teachers will hold classes with students utilizing both options.

Kenosha Unified’s Chief Communications officer Tanya Ruder told WLIP that students will experience many changes this year.

Ruder says the district asks students and parents to be patient as everyone settles into a different kind of school year.