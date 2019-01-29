KUSD, RUSD Open Tuesday; Wind Chill Warning Goes Into Effect

KENOSHA, WI–The snow is over and schools will be open today but now eyes turn toward the closest thermometer as temperatures are about to plunge. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 6 AM Tuesday morning, that’s when a wind chill warning kicks in until Thursday at noon.

While schools are open, officials from both Kenosha and Racine Unified say they’re keeping a close eye on the dangerous cold. According to KUSD criteria, schools may be closed for air temps sustained at 20 below zero, and for wind chills sustained at 34 below zero.

The good news is that the weather will begin to moderate as we get to the weekend.

