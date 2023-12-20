Lake County Coroner: Further Testing Needed to ID Woman Killed in Waukegan Fire

(Waukegan, IL) Coroner’s officials have released more details about a person found deceased after a weekend apartment fire in Waukegan. The blaze took place Saturday evening in a first floor unit at the Cinnamon Lake Towers along Glen Flora. Once the flames were extinguished, an adult female was found deceased inside the unit. Lake County Coroner’s officials say they have performed an autopsy on the 42-year-old, and that she has been tentatively identified…but her name will not be released until further testing is completed. A preliminary cause of death has been listed as smoke inhalation. Waukegan Police and Fire are investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-20-23)