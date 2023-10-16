Lake County Coroner to Inter Multiple Indigent and Unclaimed Bodies

(Libertyville, IL) Multiple people whose bodies have never been claimed after death will get their final resting place this afternoon. The Lake County Coroner’s office announced the county’s first Ecumenical Indigent Burial Ceremony. The ceremony in Libertyville will inter 79 indigent or unclaimed people…all of which have already been cremated. The event will also have a procession assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, which will affect area roadways starting at 12:15.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-16-23)