Lake County Man Dies in Workplace Accident in South Suburban Illinois

(Homewood, IL) A Lake County man died after a construction accident at a south suburban High School. Cook County Medical Examiners say Ronald Simonson died just before noon on Wednesday as he was performing work on a new science building at the Homewood-Flossmoor High School. Officials say the 63-year-old Vernon Hills man suffered a severe neck injury from some variety of motorized saw. An OSHA investigation into the matter is underway.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-9-24)