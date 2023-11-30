Lake County Murder Victim ID’ed, Cause of Death Revealed

(Old Mill Creek, IL) A woman that was found dead near Old Mill Creek has been identified. The body of Megan Lewis was discovered around 7 o’clock on Wednesday morning on the side of Hunt Club Road just south of Route 173. Sheriff’s officials say the 39-year-old Chicago woman was found partially covered by a garbage bag. Authorities also believe Lewis had been dumped on the side of the road several hours before being discovered. Lake County Coroner’s officials say her death was consistent with strangulation. No arrests have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-30-23)