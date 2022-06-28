Lake County Police Officer Injured in Lincolnshire Crash

(Lincolnshire, IL) Police in Lincolnshire are looking for witnesses, after a crash that left a Lake County Forest Preserve Police Officer with serious injuries. The crash was said to take place on Friday evening in the area of Routes 21 and 22 while the officer was responding to a call. The driver of a Nissan that hit the officer’s Police SUV suffered minor injuries…while the unnamed officer was hospitalized, and has since been released. The investigation is said to be ongoing, and no charges, nor citations have been issued against the driver of the Nissan. Any witnesses to the crash are being encouraged to contact Lincolnshire Police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-28-22)