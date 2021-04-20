Lake County Sheriff K9 Dax Gets “Assist” in Saving Man’s Life

K9 Dax Photo Provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office

Tim Vander Tuuk. WLIP News (4-20-21)

(Ingleside, IL) A Lake County Sheriff K9 officer is getting credit for helping to save a suicidal man’s life. Sheriff’s officials say they were contacted early on Monday morning to head to the Ingleside area on reports that a man had slit his wrists and ran from a home. K9 Dax and Deputy John Forlenza were able to perform a track, and the 37-year-old was located inside a nearby shed. Two other deputies arrived on scene and were able to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation. No further update has been given on the man’s condition.