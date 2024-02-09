AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

February 9, 2024 5:08AM CST
Legislative Map Fight Continues As Both Sides Argue At State Supreme Court
The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments from Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Anthony D. Russomanno, who is representing Gov. Tony Evers, in a redistricting hearing at the Wisconsin state Capitol Building in Madison, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Ruthie Hauge/The Capital Times via AP, Pool)

(Madison, WI) (AP) Wisconsin Republicans are urging the state Supreme Court to ignore a report from redistricting consultants that determined GOP-proposed legislative maps were unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders. They argue that the consultants’ findings are unsound. Democrats asked the court on Thursday to adopt one of their maps that the consultants found were “nearly indistinguishable.” The stakes are huge in battleground Wisconsin. Republicans have held a firm grip there on control of the Legislature even as Democrats have notched significant statewide wins. The liberal-controlled Supreme Court is expected to order new maps within weeks unless the Legislature adopts a plan that Gov. Tony Evers agrees to sign.

Associated Press

