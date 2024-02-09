Legislative Map Fight Continues As Both Sides Argue At State Supreme Court

(Madison, WI) (AP) Wisconsin Republicans are urging the state Supreme Court to ignore a report from redistricting consultants that determined GOP-proposed legislative maps were unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders. They argue that the consultants’ findings are unsound. Democrats asked the court on Thursday to adopt one of their maps that the consultants found were “nearly indistinguishable.” The stakes are huge in battleground Wisconsin. Republicans have held a firm grip there on control of the Legislature even as Democrats have notched significant statewide wins. The liberal-controlled Supreme Court is expected to order new maps within weeks unless the Legislature adopts a plan that Gov. Tony Evers agrees to sign.

Associated Press