Libertyville Police Warn of Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries, Search for Suspects

August 31, 2023 2:14PM CDT
(Via Libertyville Police Department)

(Libertyville, IL) Police in Libertyville are looking for suspects, after multiple vehicle thefts and burglaries. Police say at least two vehicles were stolen, multiple were burglarized, and there were attempts to break into others between August 21st and 24th. Surveillance video shows at least two offenders (pictures below) being involved in some of the crimes, but it’s unknown if the same pair were involved in all of the incidents. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to call Libertyville Police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-31-23)

K-Town Report