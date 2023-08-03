Lindenhurst Man Charged After Chicago Murder

(Chicago, IL) Chicago Police have announced that a Lake County man is facing charges stemming from a homicide that took place earlier this year. Anthony Jacobson of Lindenhurst is accused of being one of multiple suspects in the June 16th shooting death of 38-year-old Steve Renteria. Renteria was reportedly sitting in a vehicle, when Jacobson and others pulled up in a stolen vehicle and shot him. The 22-year-old is facing charges including first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and more. He is being held without bond and due in court on the 22nd of August.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-4-23)