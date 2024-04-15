Listen: David Bogdala to Take Oath of Office and Begin Term as Mayor of Kenosha

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Mayor David Bogdala begins his term as Kenosha new mayor on Tuesday.

Bogdala told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that he wants to keep the momentum going from the previous administration.

Bogdala points out that as alderman he was part of the planning and approval process for many of former Mayor John Antaramian’s priorities.

While Mayor Bogdala is officially on the job Tuesday morning-the oath of office for him and then the Common Council will be at a ceremony Tuesday night.

It’s at 7:30 at the Kenosha Municipal Building.

Mayor Bogdala says that keeping the public in the loop and informed will be a major priority of his administration, including increasing the city’s presence on social media.

You can listen to the full interview with Mayor Bogdala here.