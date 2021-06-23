Man Arrested For Impersonating a Police Officer

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 19 year old man was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer and attempting to pull a driver over. That driver was reportedly an off duty police officer.

The incident happened around 10:15 PM Monday near Highway 142 and East Frontage Road in Kenosha County. Police reports say that the suspect used a yellow and white light bar on the top of his vehicle as well as a siren in his traffic stop attempt.

The off duty Kenosha Police officer alerted authorities. The teen is being held on a probation hold pending charges.