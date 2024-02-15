Man Attacks Sheriff’s Deputy at DUI Impact Panel, While Reportedly Intoxicated

(Grayslake, IL) A Park City area man is facing charges, after an alleged drunk attack on a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy near Grayslake. Nicholas Goheen is accused of scuffling with the deputy on Wednesday evening while attending a victim impact panel, for people who had been previously arrested for DUI. The 41-year-old was reportedly intoxicated when the incident took place. The deputy was briefly hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries, while Goheen was hit with charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery in a public place, resisting arrest, and obstructing identification.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-15-24)