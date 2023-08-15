Man Charged After Alleged Domestic Incident; Making Threats Against Officer

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man has been charged with multiple felonies after an incident in which he allegedly threatened police last Thursday night.

31 year old Austin Reynosa-Harris was reportedly trying to get into a house in the 3800 block of 11th Avenue where a woman told police she had barricaded herself and her children.

Upon arrival officers spotted the front of the home with damage from an apparent forced entry.

The suspect was said to be screaming loudly inside the home while the woman and her children were inside hiding behind a closed door.

Officers attempted to arrest Reynosa-Harris but needed to taser him to take him into custody.

While in custody at a hospital the suspect allegedly made derogatory and verbal threats against an officer.

Three firearms were found at the scene, at least two of which were loaded.

Reynosa-Harris is in jail on $25,000 cash bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday August 16th.