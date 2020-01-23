Man Charged in Crash That Led to Death of Passenger

Gavel

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

WAUKEGAN, IL—Charges have been announced against a Waukegan man in a fatal crash that took place last year.

Juan Aguiar is facing several varying counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in connection with the May 2019 incident, in which he’s accused of driving his vehicle into the Benton Township Assessor’s Office.

A 23-year-old man was killed in the crash, while Aguiar and a front seat passenger survived. The 37-year-old is being held on a 750-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court this afternoon.