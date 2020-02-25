Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Gavel

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Somers man was charged with attempted murder yesterday after he reportedly tried to kill his brother.

The incident happened at an apartment building around 1 AM Saturday when 19 year old Jacob Stachowiak allegedly attacked his brother with a hunting knife.

Deputies say that the suspect’s brother gave him an ultimatum to move out of the apartment by next week. During the attack, the brother was able to use a BB gun to scare the knife out of the suspect’s hand.

Stachowiak is being held on 150-thousand dollars bond and is due back in court on March 4th-the same day he was to have moved out of the apartment.