Man Gets Prison for 2019 Armed Robbery Spree in Lake and McHenry County

(Woodstock, IL) A man already behind bars for a string of robberies in Lake and McHenry County, has been hit with more prison time. Matthew Wegleiz was already sentenced to 10 years in Lake County in connection with the two day crime spree back in March of 2019. Now the 27-year-old has come to a plea agreement with McHenry County prosecutors and was sentenced to 15 years, which will run concurrently with his other sentence. Wegleiz and 29-year-old Shaquille Davidson were accused of robbing 5 Waukegan gas stations, as well as 2 in Crystal Lake and 1 in Island Lake. Davidson was hit with 16 years for the Lake County crimes and 19 for his McHenry County plea…those sentences are also running concurrently.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-15-23)