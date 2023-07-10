Man Injured in Early Sunday Shooting

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was injured yesterday in a shooting in Kenosha’s Lincoln Park.

According to police reports, a 20 year old man suffered wounds to his thigh and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday in the 6500 block of 18th Avenue.

No other injuries were reported. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting which may have been an altercation.

However there has been little cooperation from witnesses on the scene.

Several weapons were reportedly used at the scene based on shell casings found there.

The gun used to shoot the man has not been found.