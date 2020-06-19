Man Killed By Warrants Team Identified

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed by Sheriff’s Deputies during a shootout in Beach Park has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Brandon Gardner was killed as the result of gunshot injuries.

Gardner was said to exit a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, firing at deputies attempting to serve him with a murder warrant.

Two deputies returned fire, striking the 24-year-old, who later died at the hospital. Gardner was wanted for the December 2018 killing of 18-year-old Nicholas Robinson in Zion.

The investigation into the incident continues by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.