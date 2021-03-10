Man Left Critically Injured After Tues. Night Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 59-hundred block of 20th Avenue around 9:15 PM and found evidence that a shooting had occurred there. Shortly after they discovered a 19 year old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody but police say they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

If you have any information on the case contact Kenosha Police.