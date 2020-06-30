Man Wanted in Lake County Arrested in Poland

POLAND, EU (WLIP)–A man wanted in Lake County for 25 years has been found and arrested in Poland.

The FBI and US Marshals arrested Marek Josko in the European country on a 1995 warrant for reckless homicide.

Josko was behind the wheel of a vehicle in December of that year, when he caused a crash on Route 41 near Lake Forest that led to the death of a man named Dennis Bourassa.

Josko, who was 42 at the time, was free on bail when he skipped the country, and numerous attempts to locate him were unsuccessful…until recently.

The now 66-year-old is back in the US and is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 1-million-dollar bond.