Mayor Antaramian Endorses David Bogdala For Kenosha Mayor

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has endorsed Alderman David Bogdala to be the city’s next mayor.

Antaramian made the endorsement as early voting is set to get underway before the April 2nd General Election.

Bogdala’s opponent is another longtime local public servant Lydia Spottswood.

Antaramian was first elected mayor in 1992 and served until 2008.

He returned to office in 2016 and was reelected in 2020, running unopposed.