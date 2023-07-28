Medical Examiner Reports 2 More Toxicity Deaths; 3 More On One Day Alone

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two more suspect opioid overdose deaths have been reported in Kenosha.

We also now know that three of those happened on one day this week.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall reports that day was Wednesday.

Five total suspect overdose deaths happened in the past week alone.

All of the individuals were over 50 years old and all lived in the city of Kenosha.

The exact cause of death-and the specific substance that caused-will not be known until toxicology results are in.

However Kenosha Police say that they believe counterfeit oxycodone pills are the culprit.

Such fake medications have been making the rounds and this batch may be more lethal than others.

Kenosha County has confirmed 57 toxicity deaths from last year-with other expected cases likely setting a record for the most ever.