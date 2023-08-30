Mid-August Waukegan Shooting Investigation Shifts As Victim Dies

(Waukegan, IL) A man who was shot in Waukegan earlier this month has died from his injuries. The man was found with multiple wounds in a vehicle back on August 18th in the 16-hundred block of Kayla Lane. The victim, identified as Mark Glover, was transported to Advocate Condell in LIbertyville…but Lake County Coroner’s officials say he died of complications from the gunshot wounds this week. The investigation into the death of the 60-year-old Zion man continues, and no arrests have been announced at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-20-23)