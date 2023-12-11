Missing Teen’s Vehicle Found, “Recovery” Effort in Lake County Pond to Continue on Tuesday

(Vernon Hills, IL) A vehicle belonging to a missing Carpentersville teen has been recovered in Lake County. Police say a backpack belonging to Brissa Romero was found on Monday morning near the shore of a Vernon Hills retention pond. Multiple agencies then responded to search the pond, and the 17-year-old’s vehicle was located. Authorities say while Romero was not in the vehicle, they are conducting a “recovery effort” in that pond (said to be about 20 feet deep and about an acre wide), which will resume on Tuesday morning. Officials did stop short of saying that the teen is dead, and family members at a Monday afternoon press conference say they are holding out hope that she will be found alive. Romero went missing last week Monday, as she was on her way to a holiday party at a Vernon Hills bowling alley.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-11-23)