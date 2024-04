Credit: Kenosha Unified Used with permission.

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–KUSD Board incumbents Mary Braun Modder and Todd Alan Price won reelection to the board.

Modder was the top vote getter with 10,895 votes. Price received 9,535 votes.

Also winning election is Sabrina Landry who got 9,475 votes and Bob Tierney who received 8,269 votes.