Monday Headlines: Fire in Pleasant Prairie; Kizer Case Heads to Supreme Court; Somers Gets Lake Michigan Water

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at Pleasant Prairie Village building Sunday.

The blaze was reported around 6 PM at the Roger Prange Municipal Center on Green Bay Road near 85th Street.

The building stores the village’s public works vehicles.

There’s no word on how the fire started but it took crews from many different local communities to help fight the flames.

Scanner reports indicated that damage was done to at least one vehicle.

The other villages buildings at the site-including the Pleasant Prairie Police department-were not affected.

The investigation continues.

MADISON, WI (AP)–The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to decide whether a woman who killed a man can find shelter in a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of their crimes.

Prosecutors in Kenosha charged Chrystul Kizer in 2018 with homicide in Randall Volar’s death.

A circuit judge rejected Kizer’s attempt to use a 2008 Wisconsin law that absolves sex trafficking victims of crimes committed while they’re being trafficked, saying it would be absurd to extend it to homicide. An appellate court overruled him.

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Tuesday.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Somers will be allowed to divert Lake Michigan water for use in the village.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved Somers’ application to divert 1-point-2 million gallons of water each day.

The approval comes under the Great Lakes Water Compact, which governs how communities that straddle the Lake Michigan basin and-in this case-the Mississippi basin can use Great Lakes water.

Somers will purchase the water from the Kenosha Water Utility and it must return it to the city for treatment once used.