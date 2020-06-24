More Charges in Alleged Gang Shooting That Hit Wrong House

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—More charges have been filed in an alleged gang shooting that hit the wrong house.

Twenty year olds Deshun Jackson and Jaru Watson face several recklessly endangering safety charges for the January incident and are being held on 25-thousand dollars bond.

The suspects and two others are said to have shot several bullets toward a home in the eighteen hundred block of Sixtieth Street where two women were staying with six children inside.

No one was injured.

Investigators say that the shooting was part of a gang dispute and was meant for the house next door. Two other twenty year olds…James Daniels the fourth and Daileon Bryan were charged in February in the shooting.